Imam Khamenei urges for proper policies to increase Iran population

ABNA24 - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has urged the Iranian authorities to take proper measures aimed at increasing the population, stressing increased population increases national power.

In response to a letter from the population-related authorities, Ayatollah Khamenei hilighted the need to increase the birth rate, saying that the growth in population will result in increased power and civilization of Islamic Iran

The Leader emphasized that the related auhroties need to increase their efforts to urge for an increase in the population and the birth rate.

He noted that the continuation of the power of the Iranian nation is related directly to the growth in the population.



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