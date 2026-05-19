Report: 80% of Israeli Troops Leaving Military Due to Mental Distress, Haaretz Says

ABNA24 - A recent report has revealed that 80 percent of Israeli troops are leaving the regime's military due to mental distress.

According to Haaretz, an Israeli daily, the regime’s military has declined to publish the grim toll amid fears that the figure could be damaging to public morale.

Haaretz had earlier reported that millions of Israeli settlers are going through mental trauma in the aftermath of the Tel Aviv regime's wars, and nervous strain has increased dramatically across the Israeli-occupied territories.

The report further noted that escalating tensions and growing insecurity have created a wave of mental disorders among settlers, and one out of every five settlers is currently experiencing posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Haaretz described the figures as "worrying and unprecedented," highlighting that roughly ten percent of the population in occupied lands are wrestling with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

The number has substantially risen compared to figures recorded prior to the onset of Israeli offensives across the region.

The daily newspaper added that depression, stress, and addiction to opioids have also increased markedly among settlers, and medical facilities are witnessing an influx of individuals in critical need of urgent psychological care and psychotherapy.

Israeli psychiatrists have warned that the ongoing situation could lead to serious social and economic repercussions, including a noticeable drop in efficiency, a dramatic rise in domestic violence, and a sharp increase in social crises.

Haaretz concluded that Israeli wars have elevated pressure on the regime's politico-security apparatus, and authorities are now faced with a grave mental health crisis that will take many years to be resolved.

Additionally, the Hebrew-language daily, Maariv, reported that Israeli settlers are becoming fairly tired of the regime's "pointless" wars, and public trust is sapping among even supporters and advocates of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, especially as none of the declared objectives, including "victory in Gaza war" and "neutralization of resistance groups," have been materialized.



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