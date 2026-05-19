Gaza Loses 76% of Imaging Equipment as Hospitals Struggle to Meet Soaring Demand

ABNA24 - Medical sources in the Gaza Strip confirmed that diagnostic imaging services in the remaining functioning hospitals are facing severe challenges amid the widespread destruction of the healthcare system during the war.

The sources said Gaza has lost 76% of its medical imaging equipment, while the remaining 24% continues operating under extremely difficult technical conditions, as demand for services rises and maintenance and spare parts remain largely unavailable.

They added that MRI services are now completely unavailable across Gaza after the destruction of all nine MRI machines, further worsening the ability to provide diagnostic and treatment interventions for patients and the wounded.

The sources also stated that only five CT scan machines out of 18 are still functioning, operating under immense pressure and unable to meet the daily demand for diagnostic imaging services.

Before the war, Gaza had 88 standard X-ray machines, but only 33 remain operational today. According to the sources, these machines are outdated, frequently malfunctioning, and require constant maintenance and replacement parts.

They further noted that operating rooms are in urgent need of fluoroscopy machines, with only five of the 16 devices that existed before the war still available.

The sources warned that the continued collapse of medical imaging services is severely complicating diagnostic and treatment procedures for patients across the Gaza Strip.



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