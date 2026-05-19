Operations of Lebanese Islamic Resistance on Sunday, May 17, 2026

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, May 17, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted 6:45 a.m., an “Israeli” army bulldozer in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicle in the village of Rshaf, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., an “Israeli” army military vehicle in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, and it was seen burning. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops inside a tent in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, and evacuation teams were seen transporting the casualties. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army artillery position in the village of Odaisseh, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. and while an “Israeli” army force was attempting to advance toward the Safita area on the outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shqif, the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated at 2:25 p.m., an explosive device against the force, killing and injuring its members. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Khallet Raj in the village of Deir Serian, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the port in the city of Naqoura, with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli troops in the village of Rshaf, with four offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m., “Israeli” army electronic jamming equipment in the village of Rshaf, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}



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