Eight martyred in New Israeli Strikes on Southern Lebanon, Health Ministry Confirms

ABNA24 - The Lebanese health ministry has reported eight martyrs from the latest “Israeli” strikes against multiple locations south of Lebanon, marking a fresh flagrant violation of the ceasefire brokered just weeks earlier.

The “Israeli” occupation unleashed a wave of airstrikes across the region on Sunday, martyring at least eight people and wounding 15 others, according to Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health.

The ministry's Emergency Operations Center confirmed the toll from several “Israeli” terror attacks targeting residential areas and towns in southern Lebanon, in yet another blatant breach of the fragile US-brokered ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump on April 16.

Among the deadly assaults was an airstrike on the town of Tayr Falsay, which claimed at least three lives and injured eight others, three of them children.

Additional “Israeli” strikes pounded the Tyre district town of Tayr Debba, martyred two civilians, including a child, and wounding three others.

Three more people were martyred in a separate “Israeli” attack against the town of Jouaiya in Tyre.

According to Lebanese authorities, nearly 3,000 people have been martyred and more than 9,000 others wounded in Lebanon since the “Israeli” entity launched its military aggression.

“Israel” is occupying a belt of southern Lebanon extending five to ten kilometers inland.



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