Yemeni Forces Shoot Down U.S. MQ‑9 Reaper Over Ma’rib, Local Sources Say

ABNA24 - Yemeni armed forces have intercepted and shot down a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone as it was flying in the skies over the northwestern oil-rich province of Ma'rib.

Local sources reported that powerful explosions rattled the provincial capital city of Ma'rib on Monday as Yemeni air defense units targeted the intruding surveillance aircraft over the nearby Ma'rib al-Wadi district.

The sources added that the US reconnaissance drone was struck with an anti-aircraft missile launched from the Sirwah district.

Images shared on social media platforms showed the wreckage of the drone strewn across a desert area east of Ma'rib al-Wadi district.

Among the debris was the fuel system of the unmanned aerial vehicle, as well as its reconnaissance equipment.

The downed drone was apparently armed with two AGM-114R9X air-to-ground precision strike and semi-active laser (SAL) guided missiles.

The Pentagon has yet to confirm the report.



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