Israeli Drone Strike Kills One, Injures Two in Khan Yunis on 221st Day of Ceasefire Violations

ABNA24 - One Palestinian civilian was martyred and two others were injured in an Israeli aerial attack in the Gaza Strip on Monday, amid ceasefire violations persisting for the 221st consecutive day.

According to media sources, an Israeli drone bombed a group of civilians near the Bani Suheila rotary in east Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, killing a young man and wounding two others.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army carried out artillery strikes on the eastern and southern areas of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza early this morning.

Israeli armored vehicles also opened fire east and south of Khan Yunis, while gunboats fired towards the shores of Rafah.

On Sunday, six Palestinians were martyred and others were wounded in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, while two other civilians succumbed to injuries sustained in earlier attacks.



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