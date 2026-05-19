Massive Yemenis Rally for Quran, Al‑Aqsa and Lebanon Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

ABNA24 - The Yemenis from all walks of life held rallies to support the Islamic sanctities such as the holy Quran and the Al-Aqsa Mosque in holy Quds as well as the people of Lebanon amid the Zionist aggression.

According to the local Yemeni Al-Masirah news network, thousands of Yemenis held a massive march in the cities of Sanaa and Saada to express their support for the Quran and Al-Aqsa Mosque, emphasizing that they will stand with the Lebanese people and resistance, and are ready for any confrontation with the enemy.

The Yemeni marchers , which named their marches as “Supporting the Quran and Al-Aqsa Mosque, Solidarity with Lebanon, and Emphasizing Full Readiness,” said that “We condemn the repeated insults to the Holy Quran and the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionists. We will not remain silent in the face of new insults and ongoing Zionist campaigns in any form.”

"We call on the Muslims of the world and the nations of our nation to take serious action in the cause of God, intensify boycott campaigns, and participate in million-man marches. We call on Muslims to stand against the Zionist plot and its hostile campaigns against the nation, its hostility to Islam, the Quran, and the Prophet, and the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque."

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