Gaza Death Toll Rises to 72,769 as Health Ministry Reports 40 New Injuries

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 72,769 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Monday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 172,704 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received six civilian bodies and 40 wounded people over the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 877 Palestinians have been killed, and 2,602 others have been injured.



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