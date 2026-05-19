Satellite Images Show Iran Destroyed 228 U.S. Military Structures Across Persian Gulf Bases

ABNA24 - Satellite imagery, along with a report attributed to The Washington Post, has been published showing that Iran delivered a devastating strike on 228 military structures belonging to the United States in the Persian Gulf region.

The published satellite images reportedly indicate that Iran destroyed at least 228 military structures and pieces of equipment across 15 U.S. military bases in the Persian Gulf region.

In one case, a massive explosion crater was reportedly observed at an airbase in the United Arab Emirates. Experts emphasized that the extent of the damage was far beyond what the U.S. government had publicly acknowledged.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Americans spent approximately $45 billion more on gasoline and diesel during the war against Iran compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, the International Energy Agency warned that recovery from the oil supply shock caused by disruptions in shipments through the Strait of Hormuz could take months.



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