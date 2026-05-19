Netanyahu Cancels Testimony Again, Citing ‘Security Meetings’ Amid Ongoing Corruption Trial

ABNA24 - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's testimony has been canceled in his latest corruption trial as his attorneys claimed he had to attend a series of "diplomatic and security meetings."

Netanyahu’s testimony in his criminal trial, which was scheduled for Monday, was canceled after his lawyers filed a request telling the District Court that his itinerary is entirely full with meetings “until the late hours of the night.”

He last appeared in court on April 28, 2026, after forcing the court to postpone his trial for two months due to the ongoing US-Israeli aggression.

The criminal US-Israeli aggression against Iran began with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders.

Iranian armed forces responded by launching daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.

“Since the start of the war with Iran, he has not testified, despite the resumption of all court sessions,” Israeli daily Maariv reported on April 27, 2026.

Netanyahu is in the final stage of his testimony, having already testified in over 80 days of hearings.

He still has around 10 full days of testimony remaining, in addition to a brief re-examination by his defense lawyers, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Netanyahu faces charges of corruption, bribery, and breach of trust in three cases known as Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000, for which indictments were filed in November 2019.

Case 1000 involves allegations that Netanyahu and members of his family received expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for favors.

In Case 2000, he is accused of negotiating with Arnon Mozes, publisher of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, for positive media coverage.

Netanyahu was scheduled to testify in Case 4000, in which he stands accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

He reportedly had a bribery relationship with businessman Shaul Elovitch, the former owner of the Walla news website, according to the indictment.

On November 30, 2025, Netanyahu requested a pardon from Israeli President Isaac Herzog without admitting guilt or stepping down from political life.

The so-called Israeli law does not allow a presidential pardon without an admission of guilt from the defendant.

Since the start of his trial in 2020, Netanyahu has denied all charges, claiming they are a “politically motivated campaign” aimed at removing him from office.

In addition to the corruption charges, Netanyahu has been wanted since 2024 by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, where more than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed and 172,000 others wounded, in a genocidal Israeli assault since October 2023.



/129