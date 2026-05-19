Pakistani Scholar: Faith Makes a Nation Unbeatable; Iran ‘Shattered America’s Arrogance’

ABNA24 - Mureed Hussain Naqvi, Vice President of Wifaq al-Madaris al-Shia Pakistan, said during Friday prayer sermons delivered at the Grand Ali Mosque in Lahore: "Whenever a person is armed with the power of faith, no power will ever be able to defeat them. The Islamic Republic of Iran, with the assistance of God Almighty, managed to shatter America's arrogance and cast it into the dust of disgrace."

He further added: "Hypocrites are more dangerous than disbelievers, for disbelievers are open enemies against whom one can prepare. A hypocrite, however, always strikes from within, catching a person off guard."

The religious scholar declared: "Individuals whose hands are stained with the blood of the innocent are unworthy of respect, and standing in deference to them is a source of disgrace and shame."

In another segment of his address, referring to the martyrdom of the resistance leader, he stated: "Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei offered his life in the path of God Almighty and conducted a great transaction with his Lord. Trade and transaction with God take many forms; noble character is a form of transaction, just and equitable conduct with others is also a transaction, and at times, piety represents the finest and most beautiful transaction with God."

The Friday prayer leader of Lahore asserted: "If a person is armed with the power of faith, no power can defeat them. The Islamic Republic of Iran, with the help of God Almighty, humiliated America's arrogance in the dust."

He went on to note: "Performing divine deeds is impossible without God's grace. Those engaged in serving the faith must not assume that such matters cannot be accomplished without them; this ability is not a personal perfection, but rather divine favor and providence."

Concluding his remarks, the Vice President of Wifaq al-Madaris al-Shia Pakistan highlighted the importance of sincerity in deeds, saying: "The sleeping of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (peace be upon him), on the night of the Hijra was an example of the Imam's transaction and sacrifice. If even a person's sleep is accompanied by sincerity, it can serve as a means of attaining divine satisfaction."



/129