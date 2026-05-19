Palestinian Youth 'Abdul Rahman Nabulsi' Martyred After Israeli Forces Chase and Open Fire

ABNA24 - A young man from Al-Quds was martyred on Monday after Israeli forces chased and opened fire at his vehicle in a town in Occupied Al-Quds, causing him to lose control and crash, local sources said. The victim was identified as Abdul Rahman Omar Nabulsi.

According to local sources, Israeli forces pursued Nabulsi while he was driving, then fired at his car. The shooting reportedly caused him to lose control of the vehicle, leading to a crash that killed him.

After the incident, Israeli forces sealed off the area and prevented residents and ambulance crews from reaching the scene, while deploying heavily around the site.

Nabulsi’s martyrdom sparked anger and grief among residents, who said Israel’s policy of field pursuits and direct gunfire has become a daily threat to Palestinian lives in Al-Quds and the West Bank.

The incident comes amid escalating Israeli violations against Palestinians, including field chases, shootings and repeated raids across Palestinian areas.



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