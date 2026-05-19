Pakistani Students Condemn Killing of Minab Children, Demand Justice at Inter‑School Event

The inter-school competition was organized by the Cultural Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Rawalpindi, in collaboration with the Private Schools Management Association of North Punjab, to honor the memory of the martyrs of the Shajareh Tayyibeh Minab School.

The central aim of the event was to pay tribute to the schoolchildren who lost their lives in a missile attack carried out by the United States and the Zionist regime. The ceremony further underscored the imperative of spreading the message of peace, human compassion, and the defense of children's rights across the globe.

During the speech competition, students stressed that children must never be made victims of wars and conflicts, asserting that providing a safe, peaceful, and nurturing educational environment for them is a collective responsibility shouldered by the entire international community.

Participants expressed profound sorrow, stating that countries such as the United States and the Zionist regime, in pursuit of their political and strategic objectives, carry out actions that result in the killing of innocent human beings, particularly children.

Declaring their solidarity with the families and fellow students of the martyrs of the Shajareh Tayyibeh Minab School, attendees strongly condemned the tragedy and demanded the fair prosecution of its perpetrators before international tribunals.

Addressing the gathering, Mehdi Taheri, Director of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Culture House in Rawalpindi, stated: "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood against war and violence, yet it will never surrender to oppression and injustice. The Iranian nation has consistently insisted upon treading the path of truth and justice, and has stood firm in the face of bullying and tyranny."

The competition was held across three sections, with students delivering speeches in both Urdu and English. The top three participants in each category were awarded prizes and certificates of appreciation.



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