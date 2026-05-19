Israel Launches Largest Property Seizure in al‑Quds Old City Since 1967

ABNA24 - The Israeli regime has launched the largest property seizure in al-Quds Old City since 1967 to expel Palestinians and expand Israeli settlements near al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli authorities approved a plan on Sunday to confiscate Palestinian homes and shops along Chain Street, locally known as Bab al-Silsila Road, in the Old City of occupied al-Quds.

The move marks the first such large-scale expropriation in the area since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

The decision confirms an order signed nearly 10 months ago by Israel’s so-called Minister of Heritage, which targets properties near the western side of the al-Aqsa Mosque complex and would lead to the expulsion of dozens of native Palestinians and shop owners.

Israeli Army Radio reported earlier this week that the road could soon become part of the so-called “Jewish Quarter.”

Israeli authorities described the move as part of efforts to strengthen Israel’s so-called “sovereignty” in the area.

The area sits only a few meters from the al-Aqsa Mosque and carries major religious, historical, and political significance for Palestinians.

The al-Quds Governorate described the plan as a “dangerous colonial escalation” that targets the heart of the Old City.

It warned that the move could open the door to a new phase of forced displacement and tighter Israeli control over historic Palestinian property.

All Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including al-Quds City, are illegal under international law.

Furthermore, on July 19, 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered an advisory opinion, holding that the Palestinian territories constitute one political unit and that Israel’s occupation since 1967, and the subsequent creation of Israeli settlements and exploitation of natural resources, are illegal under international law.



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