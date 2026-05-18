Mourning processions commemorate martyrdom of Imam Al-Jawad in Bayn Al-Haramayn (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The processions of the people of Karbala gathered to offer condolences and sympathy at the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Mohammad al-Jawad (peace be upon him).

The entry of the mourning processions comes according to a schedule prepared by the Department of Rituals, Processions, and Hussaini Bodies, to avoid any overlap between them and the visitors.

The processions set off from various areas in the city toward the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), passing through the square between the two holy shrines, while the participants chanted slogans and elegies recalling the tragedies of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

Upon the arrival of the processions to the courtyard of Imam al-Hussayn's shrine (peace be upon him), mourning assemblies were held with the presence of large numbers of visitors. These assemblies included religious poems and elegies that recounted the life of Imam Mohammad al-Jawad (peace be upon him) and the memory of his sad martyrdom.



/129