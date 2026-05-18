Secretary-General of Al-Abbas Shrine announces launch of second relief convoy to Iranian people

ABNA24 - The Secretary-General of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; Sayed. Mustafa Murtada Aal Dia-Uddin, announced the launch of the second relief convoy to the Iranian people.

Aal Dia-Uddin said: "From the land of Karbala of Al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), and from the proximity of his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), the master of loyalty and brotherhood, another caravan of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid has departed from the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine to the Iranian people, a living translation from the holy shrine of the values of our master and lord Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), in support, brotherhood, and loyalty."

He added, "The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, while providing this assistance, believes that it is not a favor, but rather a moral duty and a humanitarian message imposed upon us by the eternal heavenly values and the principles of our noble religion, and the wise approach from our supreme authority; Sayed Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani, who has instructed us in the principle of human solidarity, within its compassionate approach that has always guided us by the representative of the religious authority, the esteemed scholar Sayed Ahmad al-Safi, and urged us to incorporate it into the vision of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine in establishing the values of compassion among peoples."

Aal Dia-Uddin continued, "Aid is one of the noblest forms of worship, and it is a means by which a person is preserved, their dignity is maintained, and their suffering is alleviated during times of hardship and trials. It lifts them from the narrowness of need to the dignity. We beseech God, the Almighty, to remove the burden of this ordeal from them, to lighten the weight of what has befallen the noble families, to lift the veil of affliction from them, and to bless all those who have been behind this aid, with a sincere prayer for a near relief."

The second relief convoy included 10 trucks, loaded with 137 tons of food supplies, 18 tons of medical supplies, in addition to 20 dialysis machines, and one heavy machinery (bulldozer).

The holy shrine had launched its humanitarian campaign to support the Iranian and Lebanese peoples in response to the call of the supreme religious authority to extend a helping hand to the affected, and opened its doors to collect donations.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launched its first relief convoy earlier, which included 38 trucks loaded with 690 tons of humanitarian aid, comprising 670 tons of essential food supplies, along with 20 tons of necessary medical supplies.



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