UN Rights Office: Systematic Torture of Palestinian Prisoners ‘Unacceptable’

ABNA24 - The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said that the exposure of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel to torture and ill-treatment is “unacceptable,” calling for the opening of independent, impartial, and transparent investigations into all cases of death, torture, ill-treatment, and inhumane treatment.

The remarks were made by the spokesperson for the Office, Thameen al-Kheetan, commenting on a report by the American newspaper “The New York Times” which revealed that Palestinian detainees were subjected to sexual assault and rape, affecting children, and attributed to Israeli soldiers, prison guards, and settlers.

Al-Kheetan said that the Office “systematically documented the practice of torture and ill-treatment, including sexual and gender-based violence, against Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons,” pointing to the existence of cases of rape, including some that affected children.

He confirmed that since October 7, 2023, the Office verified the martyrdom of at least 90 Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli prisons, pointing out that one of the victims was a 17-year-old boy who showed signs of severe starvation before his death.

He added that the Israeli occupation authorities announced additional deaths, but they did not provide sufficient data allowing for the verification of the identities of the victims or the circumstances of their death.

Al-Kheetan described what is happening as part of a “flawed Israeli detention and justice system,” which includes arbitrary detention, unfair trials, and violations of international law.

He stressed the need to end this system, and to compel Israel, as an occupying power, to respect its obligations under international human rights law.

The spokesperson for the Office concluded by emphasizing the need to conduct “independent, impartial, and transparent” investigations into all cases of death, torture, or inhumane treatment, and to hold those responsible accountable.



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