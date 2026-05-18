Islamabad Hosts Memorial for Martyr Ali Larijani With Cultural and Political Figures

ABNA24 - A commemorative ceremony marking the martyrdom of Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, has been held in Islamabad, Pakistan, with the participation of cultural, media, and political figures.

The memorial event took place at the initiative and invitation of Blue TV, in collaboration with Pakistan's Institute of Diplomatic Studies and the Cultural Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad. The gathering aimed to honor the memory of Martyr Larijani, shed light on his political and national services, and condemn the aggressive actions of the United States and the Zionist regime.

Figures from the media, cultural, and political studies spheres attended and addressed the ceremony. Among the speakers were Majid Meshkini, Cultural Counselor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad; Sadaf Asim Abbasi, head of Blue TV; Professor Javeria Azhar, vice president of the network; and Syed Mustehsan Abbas Kazmi, director of Pakistan's Institute of Diplomatic Studies.

In his address, Majid Meshkini, Iran's Cultural Counselor in Islamabad, stated: "Martyr Ali Larijani was a manager of visionary thought and outstanding character. He consistently strove for the progress and national dignity of the country and can be regarded as a successful model for management and service to society."

Other speakers, while paying tribute to the stature and services of Martyr Larijani, reflected on his role and tireless efforts across political, security, and cultural arenas following the victory of the Islamic Revolution. They remembered him as a highly influential figure in strengthening strategic structures and advancing the national objectives of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Participants at the event further condemned the hostile policies and actions of the United States and the Zionist regime, underscoring the imperative of preserving peace and stability in the region. Pointing to the importance of respecting the national sovereignty of states, they stressed the necessity of standing firm against oppression and aggression, as well as leveraging diplomacy to de-escalate tensions across the Middle East.

As the ceremony drew to a close, speakers and attendees declared their solidarity with the noble and courageous nation of Islamic Iran. They voiced their support and sympathy for the Iranian people in the current critical juncture and paid heartfelt tribute to the memory of Martyr Ali Larijani.



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