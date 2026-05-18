Yemeni Military Chief Reaffirms Solidarity With Hamas After al‑Haddad’s Martyrdom

ABNA24 - Yemen’s military leadership has firmly reaffirmed its solidarity with Hamas and the Palestinian people, declaring continued joint struggle against the Israeli occupation following the martyrdom of senior Qassam Brigades commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad.

Major General Yusuf Hassan al-Madani, Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, issued a strong condolence message on Sunday night, hailing the martyred commander as a heroic symbol of resistance and stressing that such treacherous Israeli assassinations will only fuel the fire of jihad across the region.

“We stand with you in every option you choose and in every arena you enter, until God grants clear victory, full independence is achieved, and the last Zionist soldier is expelled from the pure soil of Palestine,” al-Madani declared, echoing Yemen’s principled commitment to the liberation of occupied territories.

The martyrdom of Izz al-Din al-Haddad, a key leader in Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades and one of the architects of resistance operations, took place in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood. The cowardly attack also claimed the lives of his wife, daughter, and others, in yet another blatant violation amid a fragile ceasefire.

"The martyrdom of this great commander is not merely a loss for the Hamas movement and the Qassam Brigades, but a severe loss for the entire Arab and Islamic nation, for leaders like these are the true treasure, the great gain, and the enduring asset upon which the nation prides itself and relies in its journey of jihad, dignity, and revival," al-Madani said.

"We commend your heroic stances and the steadfastness of the Hamas movement and all Palestinian resistance factions, as you stand today in the advanced trench of the Islamic nation confronting the imams of disbelief, tyranny, and arrogance, protecting the peoples of the nation, safeguarding their rights, and defending its sanctities in Palestine, foremost among them the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque," he added.

Resistance views this assassination as a desperate Zionist attempt to weaken morale and undermine the Palestinian front. However, as history has repeatedly shown, the blood of martyrs like al-Haddad only strengthens the resolve of the unified resistance axis stretching from Yemen to Gaza, Lebanon, and beyond.

Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has consistently proven its solidarity through bold operations targeting Israeli interests, rooted in deep opposition to the ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people and their just cause.



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