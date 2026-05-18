Death Toll of Israeli Attack on Lebanon Reaches 2,969 as Ceasefire Remains Unobserved

ABNA24 - Israel staged another series of air attacks on Southern Lebanon, a day after the two sides agreed to extend a ceasefire accord for a further 45 days following talks in Washington – although this ceasefire has never been observed in practice.

At least 18 Lebanese were killed and 124 injured on Saturday during Israeli air attack on Lebanon, the country's health ministry announced.

"The total number of citizens killed since the beginning of the military escalation on March 2 has reached 2,969, and 9,112 wounded," the ministry wrote on X.

This comes after envoys from Israel and Lebanon held negotiations in Washington following the first direct talks in decades last month between Beirut and Tel Aviv, which do not have diplomatic relations.

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