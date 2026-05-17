Host Restaurant of Al-Abbas Shrine provides 5,000 meals for visitors on martyrdom of Imam Al-Jawad (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Host Restaurant Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided 5,000 meals for the visitors of the city of Karbala on the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Mohammad al-Jawad (peace be upon him).

The assistant head of the department, Mr. Hassan Mohammad Hashem, said: "The department's staff are implementing their service plan for this mournful occasion by preparing and distributing meals to the visitors of the shrine of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them)."

He added that "the number of meals distributed reached 5,000 meals, including the meals provided inside the host halls and the meals distributed through the department's outlets within the city of Karbala."

Hashim pointed out that these efforts come within the directives of the administration of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, aimed at serving the visitors and reviving the religious occasions specific to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).



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