Ansarallah Condemns Killing of Hamas Commander Haddad, Says Strike Exposes Israel’s Disregard for Agreements

ABNA24 - The Political Bureau of Ansarallah in Sanaa extended its condolences to the Hamas movement, the Palestinian Jihad and resistance factions, the Palestinian people, and the Islamic nation on the martyrdom of the jihadist leader Ezzedine al-Haddad.

In its statement, the Political Bureau emphasized that the martyr represented a model of a steadfast, jihadist commander in confronting the enemies.

The statement indicated that the renewed aggression on Gaza and the targeting of leaders expose the reality of the Israeli enemy, which does not abide by any agreements, relying on open American support.

The Political Bureau stressed the importance of the Jihad and resistance forces holding onto their weapons and elements of strength. It warned against the policy of “no peace, no war,” which aims to deplete the resistance and plunge the region into turmoil.

The statement condemned the complicity and silence of the United Nations and the so-called international community, considering that international law is being used selectively to protect the security of “Israel” and serve the US-Zionist project.

The Political Bureau of Ansarallah concluded its statement by calling on the Arab and Islamic nation not to trust the enemy or rely on American guarantees, affirming that the blood of the martyrs will increase the nation’s awareness and determination to continue the path of Jihad and resistance until the end of the occupation and the collapse of hegemony projects.



/129