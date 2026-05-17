Hezbollah Condemns Killing of Hamas Commander Haddad, Calls Strike a ‘Flagrant Ceasefire Violation’

ABNA24 - Hezbollah strongly condemns the assassination of a senior Hamas commander in an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip, describing the attack as a violation of a standing ceasefire and denouncing the Israeli regime for disregarding negotiated commitments.

The Lebanese resistance movement made the remarks in a statement on Saturday, a day after the attack targeting Izz El-Din Al-Haddad, known as Abu Suhayb, general commander of al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and others.

Hezbollah described the attack as a "heinous crime" and "treacherous aggression," and noted how it also led to the martyrdom of Haddad's wife, his daughter, and a number of other Palestinian civilians, while wounding dozens of other innocent people.

Earlier in the day, the al-Qassam Brigades had officially confirmed the commander's martyrdom in the "cowardly" Israeli airstrike on Gaza City the previous night.

According to its statement, the targeted killing constituted "a flagrant violation" of a ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and the Israeli regime in Egypt in January 2025.

Hezbollah said the attack "reveals the extent of the enemy's contempt and breach of all the covenants and treaties it makes," adding that "its thirst for bloodshed is what governs its mind and actions, and that all the negotiations and agreements it signs are nothing but a waste of time."

The movement mourned Haddad as "a cherished martyr" and praised his sacrifices "in the path of jihad and resistance."

The Lebanese resistance movement extended condolences to the leadership of Hamas, the Palestinian people, and the families of those fatally targeted in the strike.

"The ascension of the martyred Commander Al-Haddad is a new badge of honor on the chest of the Hamas movement, which proves every time that it is steadfast in the path of jihad and resistance,” the statement read.

"It (Hamas) is not weakened by the assassination of commanders, but rather it increases its strength and presence and makes it more determined to remain steadfast and confront."

At least 865 Palestinians have been killed and more than 2,140 others wounded during Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

The agreement was expected to end the regime's war of genocide on Gaza that had already claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians, mostly women and children, since the war's onset in October 2023.



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