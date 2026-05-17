Prince Turki Says Israel Tried to Drag Riyadh Into War With Iran’

ABNA24 - Saudi Arabia’s former ambassador to the United States, Saudi Prince Turki Al Faisal, said Israel had tried to drag Riyadh into a war with Iran, but Saudi Arabia had avoided such a confrontation through “wisdom and foresight”.

In an article published in Arab News, Prince Turki accused Israel of attempting to involve Saudi Arabia in the conflict with Iran in order to impose its regional dominance. He also voiced concern over what he described as the Israeli government’s “adventurism”.

“Had the Israeli plan to ignite war between us and Iran succeeded, the region would have been plunged into ruin and destruction,” he said.

Prince Turki praised Saudi Arabia’s handling of the consequences of the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran, saying the kingdom had played a key role in preventing a wider regional escalation.

The article said that, for Saudi Arabia, Israel was “no longer a pillar of security”, but rather “a source of problems” that threatens Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s strategic vision.

According to Saudi Arabia and Oman, which strongly opposed the war from the outset, “Israel dragged Trump into this dangerous adventure”. The article said Saudi messaging in this regard aligned with a growing view in the United States that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pushed Washington towards the war.

It added that even if Netanyahu and Trump were “full partners”, Israel was still widely seen as the main source of instability.

Prince Turki also said that “Netanyahu’s strategic blindness is very clear”, adding that Saudi Arabia had likely concluded, even before the war began, that Trump and Netanyahu would fail to achieve their goal of toppling Iran’s ruling system.



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