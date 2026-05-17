Thousands march in funeral of commander Izzuddin al-Haddad in Gaza

ABNA24 - Thousands of Gazans took part on Saturday in the solemn funeral procession for Izzuddin al‑Haddad, commander‑in‑chief of Hamas’s al‑Qassam Brigades, who was martyred along with his wife and daughter in an Israeli strike yesterday.

The funeral procession set out from the Shuhada al-Aqsa Mosque in central Gaza, with furious crowds chanting for ongoing resistance against the Israeli occupation and vengeance.

Earlier, family sources said that al‑Haddad was killed in a direct Israeli strike, which also claimed the lives of his wife and daughter. They joined their two sons, who had been martyred earlier during the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

The death toll from yesterday’s strikes on an apartment and a vehicle in Gaza City climbed to eight martyrs.

#متابعة| "تحية للكتائب عز الدين".. جماهير غفيرة تشيع جثمان الشهيد القائد في كتائب القسام عز الدين الحداد وزوجته وابنته، والذين ارتقوا أمس في قصف استهدف بناية سكنية في مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/f64amxf7xF — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 16, 2026

In a related context, the Hamas Movement has mourned commander Izzuddin al‑Haddad, affirming that he had dedicated his life to resisting the Israeli occupation and defending his people.

“Al‑Haddad today has joined a galaxy of Palestinian revolutionary leaders who were martyred for the liberation of their people, the prisoners, and the Aqsa Mosque,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem said in a statement on Saturday.

The spokesman described the commander’s death as a “heavy loss,” but he stressed that “the path of resistance will press forward until its goals are fulfilled.”



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