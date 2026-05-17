Israeli Forces Advance Into Southern Quneitra Villages in New Violation of 1974 Disengagement Deal

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) advanced into the village of Sida al‑Hanout and the outskirts of al‑Muallaqa village in southern Quneitra, south Syria.

According to Syria’s state news agency SANA, Israeli troops in four armored vehicles entered Sida al‑Hanout, spread in its streets, and searched several homes.

Three tanks also advanced into the area around Tel al-Durayat near al‑Muallaqa village before later withdrawing.

Last Thursday, seven Israeli military vehicles entered Sida al‑Hanout, detaining a young man for a while before releasing him.

Israel persists in its violations of the 1974 disengagement agreement by carrying out incursions in southern Syria, which involve assaults on civilians, raids, arrests, and land bulldozing.

The Israeli occupation army continues to violate the 1974 disengagement agreement through repeated incursions and attacks in southern Syria, amid ongoing Syrian demands for a full Israeli withdrawal from the region.



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