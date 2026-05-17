Pakistan’s Shia Ulema Council Chief Decries ‘Bitter Irony’ of Families Day Falling on Nakba Anniversary

ABNA24 - The head of Pakistan's Shia Ulema Council has condemned the glaring double standards of global powers and international bodies, pointing to the bitter irony of marking the International Day of Families on the same date that Palestinians commemorate the Nakba—the mass dispossession and displacement that shattered countless families.

In a statement, Hojatoleslam Sayyid Sajid Ali Naqvi declared that more than seven decades ago, the illegitimate Zionist regime was implanted like a poisoned dagger in the heart of the Middle East, and ever since, the oppressed nations of the region and neighboring countries have fallen victim to the conspiracies and expansionist policies of this regime and its colonial backers.

"The arrogant powers have consistently applied double standards in favor of the illegitimate Zionist regime," Naqvi stated. "Nakba Day, which has brought nothing but destruction, displacement, massacre, and catastrophe to every Palestinian, is a day on which an entire nation and thousands of families were torn apart—widespread genocide and savage violence were perpetrated. Yet, ironically, this same day is celebrated as the International Day of Families."

The senior cleric noted that even the hegemonic powers backing the regime have not been spared the consequences of their own conspiracies, adding that the war imposed on Iran has dragged them into a deep quagmire born of their own aggressive policies and support for the Zionist regime.

"For every Palestinian and every free, conscientious human being, Nakba Day recalls human catastrophes, killing, displacement, and the widespread violation of human rights—a day when occupying forces and armed Zionist gangs expelled some 750,000 Palestinians from their homes, lands, and birthplaces," Naqvi said. "This historic injustice continues to this day."

He stressed that Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Somalia, and other regional nations have been weakened not only through bombardment but also through internal conspiracies, with efforts made to extend the war to the Islamic Republic of Iran—a war that is, in reality, part of the "Greater Israel" project and the policies of the Zionist regime. Despite offering martyred leaders and immense sacrifices, the Iranian nation continues to stand like a steel wall against the enemy.

Naqvi concluded: "The blatant contradiction of the global powers lies in this: on the one hand, they designate May 15 as the International Day of Families, and on the other, they remain silent in the face of the destruction and annihilation of Palestinian families and the nations of the region. Lasting peace and security will not be established in the world until the hand of Zionist oppression and global arrogance is curbed."