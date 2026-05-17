Israeli Airstrikes Kill Seven, Including Women and Child, in Gaza Residential Area

ABNA24 - Israeli airstrikes hit a residential apartment and a vehicle in the Gaza Strip, killing at least seven people, including three women and a child, and wounding more than 50, emergency officials said.
A source in Gaza's Civil Emergency Services told Al Jazeera that rescue teams were deployed to the scene and the wounded were transported to medical centres for treatment. Efforts to assist the injured were ongoing.
The source confirmed the deaths of three women and one child among the seven killed.
No further details on the strikes were immediately available.
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