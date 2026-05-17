Hamas Condemns Settler Arson Attack on Jibiya Mosque, Calls It ‘Organized Terrorism’ Backed by Israel

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement has strongly denounced the arson attack that was carried out at dawn Friday by an extremist Jewish settler group in the village of Jibiya, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

“The continued crimes and terror of settlers against our people in the occupied West Bank, most recently the burning of a mosque in the village of Jibiya northwest of Ramallah and several citizens’ vehicles early Friday, reflect the scale of organized terrorism carried out by rogue settler militias under the protection of Israel’s extremist right‑wing government,” senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said in a statement.

“These crimes aim to displace our people and empty the land of its inhabitants through killing, arson, intimidation, and systematic oppression, all under the protection of the Israeli occupation’s security and political institutions,” Mardawi added.

The Hamas official warned that international silence over such escalation in the West Bank only encourages the occupation and its settlers to persist in their crimes.

He emphasized the need for Palestinians in West Bank villages and towns to close ranks against settler attacks, stressing that such crimes cannot uproot them from their homeland.



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