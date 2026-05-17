MSF Condemns Israeli ‘Double‑Tap’ Strikes as 110 Paramedics Killed Since March 2

ABNA24 - The international medical humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has condemned a series of deliberate Israeli strikes targeting frontline emergency responders in Lebanon, reporting that at least 110 paramedics and healthcare workers have been killed since March 2.

The statement followed an attack on Saturday, where three paramedics were among six people killed in an Israeli bombardment.

According to MSF, the frequent deployment of "double-tap" strikes—which target rescue crews arriving at the scene of a previous attack—has severely disrupted emergency medical operations across the country.

Jeremy Ristord, MSF’s head of mission in Lebanon, stated that the organization is "outraged over the killing of paramedics who were simply doing their job," emphasizing that deliberate attacks on healthcare services are unacceptable and must not be normalized.

According to official data released by Lebanese Health Minister Dr. Rakan Nassereddine and state media, at least 110 paramedics and healthcare workers have been killed since the expansion of the Israeli assault on March 2.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has documented 163 direct Israeli attacks targeting emergency crews, including the Lebanese Red Cross, the General Directorate of Civil Defense, the Islamic Risala Scout Association, and the Islamic Health Organization.

Additionally, health authorities reported that 108 ambulances and firefighting vehicles have been completely destroyed, 16 hospitals targeted, and four forced to close entirely.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and MSF noted that at least 15 of these attacks—resulting in 12 deaths and 21 injuries among medical staff—occurred after the so-called ceasefire was declared on 17 April.

MSF reiterated that under international humanitarian law, health workers, medical vehicles, and facilities are granted protected status, warning that the ongoing aggression is systematically dismantling Lebanon's emergency response capacity.

Israel has repeatedly claimed that Hezbollah is operating within civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities and ambulances. The group and all involved medical personnel have consistently rejected these baseless claims.

These developments add to growing international concern over the safety of healthcare workers in conflict zones, particularly in light of recent escalations along the Lebanese border and the ceasefire violations in Gaza.

According to Lebanese authorities, at least 2,896 people have been killed and 8,824 others wounded in Lebanon since the Israeli regime launched its current military offensive on March 2.

Israel is occupying a belt of southern Lebanon extending five to ten kilometres inland. The Israeli military has warned the residents of southern Lebanon not to cross into the area.



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