Gaza Health Ministry: Palestinian Death Toll Reaches 72,757 Since October 2023

The ministry added that 13 Palestinians were martyred and 57 others were wounded in the enclave over the past 48 hours.

Some 870 people have been martyred and 2,543 injured since the ceasefire on October 11, 2025, the ministry continued.

Also, 771 bodies were pulled from the rubble.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has emphasized that 72,757 Palestinian people have been martyred and 172,645 others have been injured since October 07, 2023.



/129