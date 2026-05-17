Israel Launches Heavy Airstrikes Across Southern Lebanon Despite Extended Ceasefire

ABNA24 - The Israeli military has launched a series of massive airstrikes against targets in southern Lebanon, despite a 45-day extension of the ceasefire agreement between the Beirut government and the Tel Aviv regime.

According to Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA), Israeli air raids hit the villages of al-Marwaniyah and Kawtharieh al-Sayyad.

There was no immediate information about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

Israeli warplanes also pounded the area of Qaaqaaiyet El Snoubar southeast of Sidon.

Moreover, there were reports of Israeli strikes against targets in the Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain area in the Tyre district.

The towns of Ghassaniyah, Baisariyah, and Tefahta also came under Israeli aerial assaults.

The Israeli military claimed in a statement that the strikes hit military installations belonging to the Hezbollah resistance movement in southern Lebanon.

Local sources, however, dismissed the assertion, stressing that the strikes pounded residential neighborhoods.

The Israeli army also ordered residents of nine villages in the Sidon and Nabatieh districts to evacuate and move at least 1,000 meters away to open areas.

It warned that Israeli forces intend to act forcefully against Hezbollah in the vicinity.

According to Lebanese authorities, at least 2,951 people have been killed and more than 8,800 others wounded in Lebanon since the Israeli regime launched its military campaign following Hezbollah's March 2 operation.

Israel is occupying a belt of southern Lebanon extending five to ten kilometres inland. The Israeli military has warned the residents of southern Lebanon not to cross into the area.



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