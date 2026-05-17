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Sheikh Shahriari Urges Iranians to Strengthen Unity in Face of External Threats

17 May 2026 - 09:26
News ID: 1815143
Source: Taghrib News
Sheikh Shahriari Urges Iranians to Strengthen Unity in Face of External Threats

The Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has called on all Iranians to boost their solidarity in confrontation with enemies.

ABNA24 - The Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has called on all Iranians to boost their solidarity in confrontation with enemies.

Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari Hamid Shahriari urged all members of the Islamic community in a tweet to maintain unity against the enemy.

The Secretary-General’s tweet reads: " Today, it is imperative that we all heed the counsel of Imam Ali (AS).”
 
The recommendation by the senior cleric comes as part of messages addressing the Iranians voicing their solidarity in support of the Islamic establishment and the Leader of Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

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