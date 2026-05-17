Hamas Confirms Assassination of Top Commander Izz al‑Din al‑Haddad in Israeli Strike on Gaza City

ABNA24 - The military wing of Hamas has officially confirmed the assassination of its top commander in an Israeli airstrike against the Gaza Strip, despite a ceasefire agreement in place.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ezzedine Qassam Brigades confirmed that Izz al-Din al-Haddad had been martyred in a "cowardly" Israeli air attack on Gaza City the previous night, denouncing the targeted killing as a flagrant violation of the Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire deal.

The statement added that Haddad lost his life alongside his wife, daughter, and an unspecified number of other people.

Earlier this week, the Palestinian foreign minister warned that the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza is continuing unabated, describing a catastrophic collapse of living conditions and demanding immediate international pressure to halt Israeli acts of aggression.

Varsen Aghabekian said the situation in Gaza remains catastrophic months after a ceasefire agreement.

“Today we are five months after the signing of the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement, and what we see in Gaza is nothing but disaster,” she said. “Killing continues, injuries continue, and humanitarian assistance is provided to the extent that it is needed.”

She described severe living conditions, with displaced Palestinians sheltering in tents exposed to flooding and unsanitary conditions.

Her remarks come amid daily Israeli violations of the ceasefire in effect since October 10, 2025. The health ministry said those violations have killed 856 Palestinians and wounded more than 2,140 others so far.

The ceasefire followed two years of Israeli genocide that began in October 2023.

The Israeli war on Gaza has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 172,250 others, while destroying about 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure, according to Gaza authorities.



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