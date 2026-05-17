Operations of Lebanese Islamic Resistance on Friday, May 15, 2026

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, May 15, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., “Israeli” army aircraft and drones in the skies over southern Lebanon, with surface-to-air missiles. the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 9:30 p.m., an explosive device against an “Israeli” army force that was observed infiltrating toward the water pump north of the village of Taybeh. The fighters then followed the explosion by targeting the hostile force with artillery shells, scoring confirmed hits, which forced it to withdraw under heavy fire and dense smoke cover, which was used by enemy helicopters to evacuate the casualties. and after monitoring two “Israeli” army D9 bulldozers moving from the village of Rshaf toward the village of Haddatha, the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 11:30 p.m., an explosive device against the first bulldozer on the road connecting the two villages, destroying it. When the second bulldozer attempted to continue its advance toward the Al-Baydar area in the village of Haddatha, it was also targeted with another explosive device, which led to its destruction as well. While the first bulldozer remains in place as of the issuance of this statement, enemy aircraft carried out an airstrike on the second bulldozer, causing its destruction and burning. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 11:45 p.m., an “Israeli” army near the newly established Bayada Site, with a barrage of rockets and artillery shells. The fighters also targeted a Merkava tank that attempted to support the hostile force with a guided missile, achieving a confirmed hit. On Friday, May 15, 2026 at 1:00 a.m., the Islamic Resistance fighters renewed their targeting of the same force, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., an “Israeli” force moving in Baydar Al-Faq’ani area in the village of Taybeh, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:50 a.m., a Merkava tank in the village of Rshaf, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m., three “Israeli” army excavators that were carrying out bulldozing operations in the village of Khiyam, with artillery shells.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}



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