Extremist Settlers Torch Mosque, Vehicles in Jibiya, Spray Racist Slogans in West Bank Attacks

ABNA24 - Extremist Israeli settlers set fire to a mosque and several vehicles, and sprayed racist slogans on walls in the village of Jibiya, north of Ramallah, at dawn Friday in a new attack targeting Palestinian property in the West Bank.

Local residents reported that settlers infiltrated the outskirts of the village during the night, igniting the mosque and multiple cars, which were burned and sustained extensive damage. They also wrote inciting, hostile slogans on walls and property.

The assault comes amid a surge in settler attacks across various parts of the West Bank, including arson against property and assaults on citizens and their homes, with Palestinians demanding protection and an end to these repeated aggressions.

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, Israel and its settlers have escalated attacks in the West Bank, resulting in the killing of at least 1,155 people, injuring 11,750, and arresting nearly 22,000, according to Palestinian data.

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