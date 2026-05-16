Israeli Forces Kill One Palestinian, Injure Another Near al‑Lubban al‑Sharqiya After Settler Raid

ABNA24 - A Palestinian was martyred and another injured by Israeli occupation forces near the village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya south of Nablus shortly after midnight Thursday, following a settler attack on the town, according to the Israeli military.

The Israeli army said Unit 636 opened fire on three Palestinians near a main road adjacent to the village, claiming they had thrown stones at Israeli vehicles. One Palestinian was killed, another wounded, while Israeli forces launched a search operation for a third person.

The shooting came hours after settlers attacked the Wadi Abwein area in al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, where they attempted to assault residents’ property before local youths confronted them and forced them to withdraw.

Israeli forces later stormed the town and deployed in the Bayader neighborhood to protect the settlers, while soldiers fired live ammunition and stun grenades at residents.

Also in Nablus, settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles near the village of Burin, throwing stones and spraying pepper spray at Palestinians traveling on the bypass road near the village, according to local sources.

In Occupied Jerusalem, child Mohammad Nidal al-Rajabi was injured in the face after settlers attacked him with stones in the Ein area of Silwan, south of Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of Israeli police.

Settlers also attacked the village of Beit Iksa, northwest of the occupied city, assaulting residents with pepper spray, leaving one resident suffering from suffocation and irritation to the face and eyes.

Local sources said a group of settlers stormed the outskirts of the village and began provoking and assaulting residents before locals confronted them and prevented them from advancing toward agricultural lands and homes.

Beit Iksa has witnessed escalating settler attacks in recent months, including assaults on farmers, preventing them from accessing their land, and the establishment of settlement outposts and structures around the village.



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