Hezbollah Official: Iran has become a great country in region and world

ABNA24 - The Deputy Head of the Political Council of Hezbollah, while emphasizing the necessity of preserving the resistance's weapons, stated that Iran has become a great country in the region and the world and, out of loyalty, is calling for a comprehensive ceasefire in the region.

Mahmoud Qamati, Deputy Head of the Political Council of Hezbollah, emphasized: "We have absolutely no hope for a good outcome from the negotiations between Lebanon and the Zionist regime. We do not consider what is happening as negotiations, but rather as an American summons to coerce the Lebanese government."



The Deputy Head of the Political Council of Hezbollah added in an interview with Al-Mayadeen: "We in the resistance pay no attention to these negotiations, and these negotiations will not lead to anything that preserves Lebanon's sovereignty. We will not negotiate over the resistance's weapons."



Qamati stated: "We cannot accept the proposed plans of the US and Israel. What Lebanese officials are doing now will lead to internal strife in Lebanon, and the situation inside the country will not be stable. We are tired of the hypocrisy and lies of America, Israel, some Arab countries, as well as Lebanese parties. It is time to wake up from this lethargy and subservience to America."



This senior Hezbollah official noted: "What frightens the enemy now is the issue of human casualties, and in military operations, it tries to save its soldiers. The enemy is suffering greatly from the resistance's operations in the south and is in great pain, and this will affect the equation going forward."



Qamati, emphasizing that we do not accept the enemy's presence in our land and that our society is strong, resistant, and steadfast, added: "Let no one think that the patience of the resistance is a sign of weakness. Rather, we are patient to prevent strife, but this does not mean accepting what the officials are doing. Now the battlefield has the final say, and we are the ones who determine the equations."



He also stated that currently, Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, is the only pillar and one of the solid foundations of the government, possessing sufficient experience and wisdom.



The Deputy Head of the Political Council of Hezbollah said in another part of the interview with Al-Mayadeen: "Iran is a key regional power that has become a great country in the region and the world, and everyone engages with it on this basis, but the Lebanese government has taken another path."



Qamati noted: "The Lebanese government currently represents no one, while we have resisted for nearly half of Lebanon's existence. What achievements have the negotiations brought so far? They haven't even been able to achieve a ceasefire."



He warned: "The project of the occupying regime is strategic, and its goal is to occupy the south up to the Litani River in the first stage and then to swallow all of Lebanon. But we will not allow this enemy to establish itself on our land and remain there."



The Deputy Head of the Political Council of Hezbollah also said: "Lebanon has no card to play except resistance, and we are hopeful about the cards Iran holds to stop the aggression. As long as occupation, aggression, and prisoners held by the Israeli enemy exist, the resistance will not stop."



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