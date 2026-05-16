Hamas Marks 78th Nakba Anniversary, Says Israel Has ‘No Legitimacy or Sovereignty’ Over Palestine

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement said Israel has “no legitimacy or sovereignty” over Palestinian land as the Movement marked the 78th anniversary of the Nakba with calls for the international community to criminalize the occupation and hold Israeli leaders accountable for ongoing violations against Palestinians.

In a statement released on Thursday, Hamas said Palestinians continue to face what it described as massacres, forced displacement and systematic oppression decades after the 1948 Nakba.

The Movement accused Israel of escalating its policies in recent years into a campaign of “genocide, starvation and ethnic cleansing” in Gaza, saying the humanitarian consequences remain catastrophic.

Hamas also accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement reached last October through continued air strikes and attacks on civilians, saying more than 850 Palestinians had been martyred since the ceasefire came into effect.

The Movement said Israeli policies in the West Bank and Jerusalem, including settlement expansion, forced displacement and repeated raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque, reflected an ongoing effort to impose new realities on the ground.

Hamas further condemned proposed Israeli legislation targeting Palestinian prisoners, including a law allowing the execution of detainees.

Describing the 1948 displacement of Palestinians as one of the gravest crimes of the modern era, Hamas argued that similar policies are now being repeated in Gaza, the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem amid what it called international silence and double standards.

The Movement reiterated that Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque remain central to the conflict, insisting that Palestinians would continue defending the holy site and their claim to Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Hamas also reaffirmed that resistance against occupation is a legitimate right under international law, rejecting calls for the disarmament of Palestinian factions while Israeli occupation continues.

The Movement urged the United Nations and international human rights organizations to intervene to protect Palestinian prisoners, prevent the approval of execution laws and push for the release of detainees held in Israeli prisons.

Hamas concluded by praising growing international solidarity with Palestinians and calling for continued global mobilization to end the war on Gaza and support Palestinian rights to freedom, return and self-determination.



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