Host Department provides 10,000 meals for visitors of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas Shrine (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Host Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided 10,000 meals for the visitors of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) on Friday eve.

The assistant head of the department, Mr. Hassan Hashem, said: "The department provided 10,000 meals for the visitors arriving in the holy city of Karbala on Friday eve."

He added that "these efforts are part of the department's plan aimed at meeting the needs of the visitors heading to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) on this blessed night."

Hashim explained that "the department's staff work according to an organized mechanism for preparing, and distributing meals smoothly, with full adherence to the approved health standards."

He pointed out that "these efforts fall within the endeavors of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to enhance the level of services provided to the visitors and to ensure their comfort during the Ziyarat seasons."



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