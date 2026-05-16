75,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque

ABNA24 - Around 75,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque amid strict Israeli military measures.

The Jerusalem Governorate said tens of thousands of worshipers arrived at Aqsa Mosque since the early morning hours, while Israeli police forces imposed tight restrictions around the site, coinciding with dozens of settlers storming the Bab al-Asbat area and Bab al-Malik Faisal, one of the Mosque’s gates.

The governorate added that Israeli forces deployed heavily around the gates of Aqsa Mosque and Occupied Jerusalem’s Old City, closing Bab al-Asbat to worshipers arriving for Friday prayer. The police forces also shut Bab al-Malik Faisal and prevented entry through it.

Settlers also assaulted Palestinians in Al-Wad Street, leading to the Aqsa Mosque before Friday prayers.

Israeli authorities continue to prevent thousands of Palestinians from West Bank governorates from reaching Jerusalem to pray at the Aqsa Mosque, requiring special permits to cross the military checkpoints surrounding the holy city.



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