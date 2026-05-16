Iran FM: U.S. Sends ‘Contradictory Messages, Transfer of enriched uranium not on agenda

ABNA24 - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran and the United States have almost reached an impasse over the “very complicated” issue of uranium enrichment, which is not on the agenda of talks for the time being.

Araghchi made the remarks on Friday while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS member states in New Delhi, India, in response to a question about the possibility of transferring Iran’s enriched uranium to Russia.

“We thank Russia but the issue of enrichment is very complicated for us, and we have come to the conclusion that, given the great difficulty of this issue in negotiations with the Americans, this issue has almost reached a stalemate. Therefore, we must postpone it to the next stages of negotiations,” he said.

He added that the transfer of enriched uranium may be discussed in the future talks between Tehran and Washington.

He noted that Iran will be in contact with Russia to see if Moscow’s proposals can help Tehran.

US cannot be trusted

The Iranian foreign minister said the United States is not trustworthy at all as it sends “contradictory” messages to Tehran and makes irrational rhetoric, causing a “very big” problem in the path of diplomacy.

“Currently, trust is the most important issue. We cannot trust the Americans at all. As a result, everything has to be precise and everything has to be clearly defined before we can reach an agreement,” Araghchi explained.

He pointed to some “subversive” elements who have tried to sabotage diplomacy, adding, “There are warmongers who want to drag the United States into another war, and I hope that America will not make a mistake and that diplomacy will ultimately prevail.”

He noted that a few days ago, US President Donald Trump reacted to Tehran's formal response to the American side, calling it "completely unacceptable."

“But then, we again received messages from the Americans indicating that they were keen to continue the talks and continue interaction,” Araghchi pointed out.

He noted that the US is confused about its goals in attacking Iran and has no plan for exiting the imposed war against Iran.

He once again affirmed that the US and the Israeli regime, and not Iran, began the war late February, saying, “We defended ourselves, and the current situation in the region is the result of their aggression.”

The top Iranian diplomat expressed hope that diplomacy will be given a chance and reiterated Tehran’s readiness for a full-scale war.

Iran pursues a plan for dialogue and a just solution, he said, adding, “If they want war, it is their choice.”

He said the two countries can reach an agreement if Tehran’s demands are ensured.

The criminal US-Israeli aggression against Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iranian Armed Forces responded by launching daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.

Furthermore, Iran retaliated against the strikes by closing the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in a significant increase in oil prices and its by-products.

On April 8, forty days into the war, a Pakistan-brokered temporary ceasefire between Iran and the US took effect.

Negotiations ensued in the Pakistani capital Islamabad but stopped short of an agreement amid Washington’s maximalist demands and insistence on unreasonable positions.

Since then, Iran has categorically refused to rejoin the process unless the US lifts an illegal blockade it has imposed on Iranian vessels and ports.

Tehran has also asserted that, as long as the blockade is still in place, it has no intention of reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

No room for nuclear weapons in Iran’s policy

Asked about Trump’s insistence that Iran would never have a nuclear weapon, Araghchi emphasized that Tehran has repeatedly declared that it does not seek to acquire such arms as it is not consistent with its policy.

“We have a peaceful nuclear program and we have always been ready to ensure that this program is peaceful and will remain peaceful,” the top Iranian diplomat reiterated.

Strait of Hormuz open to all vessels except hostile countries

The foreign minister said the Strait of Hormuz is open and all ships can pass through and they only need to cooperate with Iran’s Armed Forces.

He noted that the strategic waterway is only closed to vessels belonging to countries that have participated in the war against the Islamic Republic or those that are currently at war with it.

“This policy is in line with our interests, and we are ready to help those who are willing to accept this issue to make a safe and secure passage,” Araghchi explained.

He noted that the Strait of Hormuz is located in the territorial waters of Iran and Oman and its management must be carried out by Tehran and Muscat.

Iran and Oman are currently in talks to devise an appropriate mechanism for the future management of the Strait of Hormuz and the safe passage of all ships through it, he emphasized.

He held the US responsible for insecurity in the region as it has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, noting that the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz is not the same as before.

Araghchi expressed confidence that everything will return to normal and the necessary measures will be taken for everyone to pass safely through the strait once the US ends its acts of violation.



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