Araghchi Says U.S. Economic Pain From Iran War Was ‘Entirely Avoidable’

ABNA24 - Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has advised Americans that all impacts al war on the US economy were avoidable.

“Americans are told that they must absorb rocketing costs of war of choice on Iran,” Araghchi wrote on his X account on Saturday.

“Put aside gas price hike and stock market bubble. Real pain begins when U.S. debt and mortgage rates start to jump. Auto loan delinquencies are already at 30+-year high,” he added.

“This was all avoidable,” he stressed.

The US and the Israeli terrorist regime launched a large-scale unprovoked military terror attack on Iran by assassination of then Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military commanders and civilians, on February 28. They also killed more than 170 students in a primary school in Minab, southern Iran, in the first few hours of the war.



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