Four Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Assassination Reports

ABNA24 - At least four Palestinians were killed and several others injured Friday evening in two Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza City, amid Israeli claims that the attacks were part of an assassination operation against a resistance leader.

Local sources said that Israeli warplanes fired at least two missiles at a residential apartment in the Al-Mu’taz building in Gaza City, killing one person and injuring several others in an initial toll after an entire floor was destroyed and engulfed in flames.

It is also reported that the strike caused severe internal destruction to multiple floors of the residential building, while medical and rescue teams worked to recover and evacuate victims.

Minutes later, Israeli warplanes targeted a vehicle in Gaza City, killing at least three Palestinians.

Medical sources said 13 injured people were transferred to the Al-Saraya Field Hospital operated by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society following the strike on the apartment in the Al-Mu’taz building.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Army Minister Israel Katz announced that an assassination operation targeting a resistance leader in Gaza had been carried out, though Palestinian sources have not confirmed the identities of those killed.

Hebrew media outlets reported that the vehicle strike and the apartment bombing were connected.

Separately, a Palestinian man died Friday from wounds sustained in Israeli fire in central Gaza amid continued ceasefire violations.

A local source identified the victim as Majed Atiya al-Wadiya, who succumbed to injuries suffered in an Israeli strike targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, an Israeli drone targeted the minaret of a mosque in the Al-Mahatta neighborhood in Khan Yunis, which also came under Israeli artillery shelling earlier in the day.

In southern Rafah, Israeli forces carried out demolition operations north of the city in southern Gaza.

Israeli occupation forces continue violating the ceasefire agreement in Gaza through air and artillery strikes targeting displacement areas, in addition to carrying out assassinations and demolition operations inside the so-called “yellow line,” while maintaining restrictions on the movement of goods, aid, and travel.

According to data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinians killed since the ceasefire began on October 10, 2025, has risen to 859, with 2,486 injured and 771 bodies recovered.

The overall toll of the Israeli assault since October 7, 2023, has reached approximately 72,746 killed and 172,588 injured, reflecting the devastating human cost of the genocidal war on Gaza.



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