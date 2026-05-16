Hamas Warns Smotrich’s Massive Settlement Plan Aims to Erase Borders and Annex West Bank

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement warned of the danger of what extremist minister Bezalel Smotrich announced regarding new plans to build tens of thousands of settlement units in the occupied West Bank, alongside his public calls to erase borders and impose full Israeli sovereignty over Palestinian land.

In a statement issued on Friday, Hamas said these policies represent the true face of the Israeli government, describing it as a government of colonialism, annexation, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid through its continued seizure of land, expansion of settlements, and suffocation of Palestinian existence in blatant violation of all international laws and resolutions.

The Movement stressed that settlements will not grant any legitimacy to the Israeli occupation, and that annexation and Judaization projects will fail to break the will of the Palestinian people or uproot them from their land. Hamas affirmed that Palestinians will remain committed to their rights, principles, steadfastness, and resistance.

Hamas called on Palestinians everywhere to escalate confrontation against the Israeli occupation and settler groups, strengthen resistance and presence in targeted villages and towns, and unite efforts in the face of a fierce settlement offensive.

The Movement also urged the international community to end its policy of silence and complicity and to take urgent action to stop settlement expansion and annexation policies while holding the Israeli government accountable for its ongoing violations against the Palestinian people, their land, and holy sites.



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