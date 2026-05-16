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Spreading banners of mourning on martyrdom of Imam Mohammad al-Jawad in Bayn al-Haramayn

16 May 2026 - 09:56
News ID: 1814757
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Spreading banners of mourning on martyrdom of Imam Mohammad al-Jawad in Bayn al-Haramayn

The Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has begun distributing mourning banners to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Mohammad al-Jawad (peace be upon him).

ABNA24 - The Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has begun distributing mourning banners to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Mohammad al-Jawad (peace be upon him).

The department's staff hung black banners in the area between the two holy shrines, expressing the magnitude of this painful tragedy, to commemorate the virtues and injustices of Imam Al-Jawad (peace be upon him).

These activities are part of the preparations by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to commemorate this sorrowful occasion and welcome the visitors coming to participate in its observance.

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