Maqam Imam Al-Mahdi spreading banners of mourning on martyrdom anniversary of Imam Al-Jawad

ABNA24 - The staff of the Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance) Maqam department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have begun to spread banners of mourning and black in the corridors of the holy shrine to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Mohammad al-Jawad (peace be upon him).

The activities included hanging mourning banners for this tragic occasion, as an expression of sympathy for the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and a commemoration of the blessed life of Imam al-Jawad (peace be upon him).

These efforts are part of the department's preparations to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Al-Jawad (peace be upon him) by creating a worshipful and spiritual atmosphere to welcome the mourners on this sorrowful occasion.



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