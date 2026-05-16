Hezbollah‑Aligned MPs Warn Negotiations With Israel Undermine Sovereignty and Deepen Divisions

ABNA24 - The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc held its regular session on May 14, 2026, under the chairmanship of Hajj Mohammad Raad and in the presence of its members, during which it discussed several parliamentary affairs and major national developments. The bloc issued a statement addressing the ongoing confrontation with the “Israeli” enemy and the political situation in Lebanon.

The bloc said the Lebanese authorities continue what it described as a downward path of concessions in the face of “Israeli” aggression and arrogance, while the enemy expands its campaign of attacks and destruction under American support and cover. It criticized the authorities for relying on what it called “weak diplomacy” as the sole means of restoring rights, ending occupation, and preserving sovereignty.

In contrast, the bloc praised the resistance, its fighters, and its social base, saying they continue to demonstrate high levels of mobilization and readiness to confront aggression, supported by “honorable and free people” across the region. It highlighted what it described as unprecedented steadfastness and determination among supporters of the resistance.

The statement added that resistance drones and aerial operations continue targeting enemy soldiers and military vehicles, describing them as a “real nightmare” for the enemy leadership and a reminder that Lebanon’s land would once again impose “humiliation and defeat” on invading forces.

Addressing the escalation against civilians, the bloc accused the “Israeli” occupation army of committing crimes against humanity in South Lebanon by targeting civilians, including women and children, and pursuing them in villages and streets. It stressed that such actions would not deter the Lebanese people from defending their land and rights, but would instead reinforce commitment to the resistance and to strengthening all means of defense and liberation.

The bloc also accused the enemy of intensifying war crimes through attacks on schools, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and economic infrastructure in southern regions, calling these actions blatant violations of the Geneva Conventions and international law. It called for international condemnation and legal prosecution of “Israeli” leaders before international courts over war crimes and acts of genocide.

On the political level, the bloc strongly criticized the direct negotiations being conducted by what it described as the “authority team” with the Zionist entity. It argued that the negotiations are taking place while the enemy continues its attacks and occupation efforts in South Lebanon, accusing the occupation of exploiting talks to advance its military objectives while the Lebanese authorities continue offering concessions without even securing a ceasefire.

The bloc warned that this approach deepens internal divisions and weakens state institutions, renewing its call for the authorities to abandon what it termed a “shameful political path” and instead return to the principles of the constitution and national partnership in order to strengthen internal unity and establish a national formula capable of confronting aggression.

The statement also addressed the issue of displaced persons, accusing the government of adopting a contradictory and poorly managed approach to the file. The bloc criticized attempts to differentiate between affected citizens based on regional or sectarian affiliations, warning that such policies widen the gap between the authorities and large segments of the population. It called on the government to stop politicizing the issue and to address it as a national humanitarian priority.



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