Israeli Staff Sergeant in Hell after Hezbollah Mortar Strike in Southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - An "Israeli" Staff Sergeant from the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion was killed Friday in southern Lebanon after a Hezbollah mortar attack in the Litani region, the "Israeli" military reported.

According to "Israeli" military figures, the number of "Israeli" soldiers killed since the latest round of confrontations with Hezbollah began has risen to 19, while dozens of others have been wounded in attacks carried out by the Resistance.

The announcement came a day after Hezbollah targeted "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] in Ras al-Naqoura using an FPV drone attack.

"Israeli" media reported that four "Israeli" soldiers were wounded in the strike, including one critically injured, after the drone hit their position near the border area.

Hezbollah has increasingly utilized drones, guided missiles, and mortar fire in operations against "Israeli" military positions and troop gatherings, as clashes continue across southern Lebanon.

The ongoing confrontations between Hezbollah and IOF have intensified in recent weeks, with near-daily operations by the Resistance in response to "Israeli" aggression in Lebanon.

IOF have continued bombing civilian areas in Lebanon and occupying territory in the country's south, which the Resistance responds to by targeting "Israeli" military presence in the border region and beyond.



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